First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 187 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,723. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

