First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 340 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.28. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,397. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.