First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.19. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

