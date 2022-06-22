First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Booking were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $8,392,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.31.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $24.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,912.74. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,262.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.