First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

