First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,862. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

