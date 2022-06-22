First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 405 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,398. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

