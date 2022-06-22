First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuit were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $375.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

