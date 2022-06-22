First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Express were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

