First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,709. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

