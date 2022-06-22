First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

