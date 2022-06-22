First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 114.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in S&P Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $320.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average is $396.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

