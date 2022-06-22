First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

SCHW traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. 48,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

