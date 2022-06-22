First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.86 Million Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up approximately 1.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 1.09% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000.

TBX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,542. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

