First Affirmative Financial Network Has $235,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,722,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $89.51.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

