First Affirmative Financial Network Has $251,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

