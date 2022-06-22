First Affirmative Financial Network Has $347,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

