First Affirmative Financial Network Has $361,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.36. 25,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,611. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

