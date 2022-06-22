First Affirmative Financial Network Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $445.51. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.