First Affirmative Financial Network Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

