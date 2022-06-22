First Affirmative Financial Network Has $584,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Realty Income by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,096,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,693 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,564. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

