First Affirmative Financial Network Has $848,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.39% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 67,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,228. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

