First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 15,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

