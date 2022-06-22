First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novartis were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,709. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

