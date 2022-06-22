First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $131,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

