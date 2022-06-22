First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

HASI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,407. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

