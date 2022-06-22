First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

