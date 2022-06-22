First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 3,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

