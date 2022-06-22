First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $174.12. 12,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,863. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

