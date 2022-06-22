First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $313,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.