First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 120 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

