First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.73. 18,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

