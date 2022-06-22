First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 166 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.67. 2,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,868. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.