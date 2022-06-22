First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 197 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. 37,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

