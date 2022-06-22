First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 212 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

