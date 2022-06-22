First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 261 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after buying an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,035. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.