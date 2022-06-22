First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 2,672 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ABB were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

ABB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

