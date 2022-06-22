First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 63 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $461.85 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

