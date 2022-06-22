First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 9,496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 8.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,872. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

