First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.