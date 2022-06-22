First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SAP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

SAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

