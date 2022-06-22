First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $223,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,269,000 after acquiring an additional 159,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,665. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

