First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 146 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. 41,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The stock has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

