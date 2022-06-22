First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 204 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

