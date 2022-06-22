First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,744,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

