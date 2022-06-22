First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

