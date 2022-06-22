First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
