First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend of $0.42

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Farmers Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

