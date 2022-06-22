First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend of $0.42

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.
First Farmers Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
