First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Raised by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 39,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,582. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

