First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

