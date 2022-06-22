First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 287,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 113,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.70 ($0.38).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of First Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get First Property Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £32.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.82.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.